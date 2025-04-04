As the new sales tax rates went into effect Tuesday across California, counties and cities began to see some of the highest sales tax rates in the nation.

In Los Angeles County, for example, some cities will now see rates up to 11.25%.

Sales tax rates are not quite as high in San Diego County but they are going up in some places after voters in those cities passed sales tax increase measures during last November's election, which includes in Escondido, Lemon Grove and San Marcos. Meanwhile, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Oceanside and La Mesa voters passed measures extending their existing rates.

A proposal to raise the sales tax by .5% for all of San Diego County was rejected, as was one for the city of San Diego that would have increased the sales tax by one percentage point, from 7.75% to 8.75%.

Below is a map that shows different sales tax rates by city and district.

See each city's 2025 sales tax rate below or search by specific address.