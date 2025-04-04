Taxes

Map: Here's where sales tax rates are changing in San Diego County

Add your address below to see how much more you are paying in your city.

By NBC 7 Staff

Top view of dollars money background

As the new sales tax rates went into effect Tuesday across California, counties and cities began to see some of the highest sales tax rates in the nation.

In Los Angeles County, for example, some cities will now see rates up to 11.25%.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Sales tax rates are not quite as high in San Diego County but they are going up in some places after voters in those cities passed sales tax increase measures during last November's election, which includes in Escondido, Lemon Grove and San Marcos. Meanwhile, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Oceanside and La Mesa voters passed measures extending their existing rates.

A proposal to raise the sales tax by .5% for all of San Diego County was rejected, as was one for the city of San Diego that would have increased the sales tax by one percentage point, from 7.75% to 8.75%.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Below is a map that shows different sales tax rates by city and district.

See each city's 2025 sales tax rate below or search by specific address.

  • San Diego County 7.75%
  • City of Chula Vista 8.75%
  • City of Del Mar 8.75%
  • City of El Cajon 8.25%
  • City of Escondido 8.75%
  • City of Imperial Beach 8.75%
  • City of La Mesa 8.50%
  • City of National City 8.75%
  • City of Oceanside 8.25%
  • City of San Marcos 8.75%
  • City of Solana Beach 8.75%
  • City of Vista 8.25%

Chula Vista Nov 28, 2024

Voters overwhelmingly say yes to Chula Vista's half-cent sales tax

Decision 2024 Nov 12, 2024

San Diego city, county sales taxes on track to fail

This article tagged under:

Taxes
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us