San Diego County Can Now Officially Start Giving Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine to Kids Ages 12-15

What to Know San Diego County public health officials will start offering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 12-15 on Thursday, May 13

Kids in this age group need consent from a parent or guardian to get the vaccine

Appointments are not necessary but parents should call vaccination sites ahead of time to make sure Pfizer is being offered, as it's the only coronavirus vaccine approved for this age group right now

A state oversight group gave the greenlight overnight for California to start administering Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to children ages 12 to 15, which means San Diego County can officially start the rollout Thursday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement overnight confirming that the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup had reviewed the use of the vaccine and determined it’s safe for young Californians.

“I encourage those who are now eligible to get vaccinated,” Newsom’s statement read. “Expanding vaccine access to teenagers is a critical step in defeating this pandemic and will get us that much closer to safely reopening California’s economy next month.”

The memo from the Western States group said:

“The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, after a thorough review of the evidence from the clinical trial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those 12-15 years of age, concludes the vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and supports its use. Expanding COVID-19 vaccination to anyone 12 years of age and above will both protect those who are vaccinated and contribute to control of the COVID-19 pandemic in our states.”

The approval from the California group came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday said it recommend usage of the Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds.

Pfizer is the only coronavirus vaccine approved for those under 18 right now.

How Does This Work in San Diego County?

San Diego County public health officials said the county would begin administering the coronavirus vaccine to the 12-15 age group Thursday.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the county has enough Pfizer doses to vaccinate all 175,864 San Diegans in this age group. Appointments, at this point, aren’t necessary.

“All of our static locations or set locations will all have the Pfizer vaccine available for drop-ins. So, if you would like to make an appointment for your 12 to 15-year-old, you can do that and that will ensure you get Pfizer but you’re also free to drop in at any of our set locations,” Fletcher said at a county public health briefing Wednesday.

The county said that kids in this age group will need these things when getting their COVID-19 shot:

Consent from a parent or guardian

Proof of eligibility showing their age, like a birth certificate or school ID card

Parents should call vaccination sites ahead to time to make sure they are offering the Pfizer vaccine, as that’s the only vaccine approved for use within this age group right now.

For parents who would rather make an appointment for their child to get the vaccine, the county is expected to release information soon on how to schedule those appointments for this age group.

San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said this phase of the vaccine rollout is a milestone.

“Already, near half of our 16 and older population in San Diego County have become fully vaccinated. This is going to allow our 12 to 15-year-old population to become protected as well and let them and their families feel safer.”

For details on where and how to get a coronavirus vaccine in San Diego County, read our guide here or visit the county’s website.

According to the county, as of May 12, a total of 1,748,016 San Diego County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,286,108 San Diego residents are fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is to have 2,017,011 San Diego residents with at least one dose.