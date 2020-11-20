San Diego County Buildings to Light Up For Transgender Day Of Remembrance

The pink, blue and white colors of the Transgender Flag will fly over the County Administration Center and the San Diego Convention Center Sails Pavilion at sundown Friday in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The Human Rights Campaign reports that so far in 2020 "at least 36 Transgender or gender non-conforming people have been killed by violent means, the majority of whom were Black and Latinx transgender women."

"The lives of our Transgendered community members are too often violently taken just because of who they are," said County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. "We cannot stay silent as the deaths of these humans continue to grow year by year. Lighting up these structures won't solve the challenges the Transgender community faces, but it is a step toward raising greater awareness and support for our Transgender neighbors."

In support of Transgender Day of Remembrance, we will light our Sails Pavilion to honor those we’ve lost to anti-trans violence. As an inclusivity-driven convention center, we hope this action will help raise awareness in our community. #TransDayOfRemembrance #TDoR2020 pic.twitter.com/1IaZUqA6Sw — San Diego Convention Center (@SDConventionCtr) November 20, 2020

Fletcher, in partnership with the County of San Diego's LGBTQ&A Employee Resource Group and the African American Association of County Employees, championed securing the lighting of the iconic San Diego structures.

"To honor these victims and countless others, we stand in solidarity by lighting the CAC to remember each life lost," said Ben Parmentier, President of the County LGBTQ&A Employee Resource Group.

"The visibility this lighting provides is a small step to bring awareness to a grim reality for one of the most vulnerable populations in our society. Transgender people also face disproportionate health disparities, harassment, and discrimination. It is incumbent upon all of us with privilege to use our power to do more," Parmentier said.

San Diego Convention Center leadership supported this awareness initiative when contacted by the Fletcher's office and county employees.

"In support of Transgender Day of Remembrance, we will light our iconic Sails Pavilion to honor those who we've lost to anti-Trans violence," said Rip Rippetoe, president and CEO of the San Diego Convention Center. "As an inclusivity-driven convention center, we hope that our action will raise awareness of issues that affect our community."