San Diego Comic-Con International: Will It Be Canceled?

With only three months left until San Diego Comic-Con International and ongoing coronavirus pandemic restrictions, many are wondering if the large-scale pop culture expo in the heart of downtown San Diego will be canceled.

On Tuesday, organizers of the San Diego County Fair – another summertime staple in the world of annual San Diego events – announced the fair was canceled.

The event was scheduled to run from June 5 to July 5. The San Diego County Fair is the largest annual event in San Diego County, typically drawing 1.5 million visitors.

The decision came on the heels of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s sharing of a six-step approach that he said will guide the state as it reopens its businesses, events, and daily life after the COVID-19 shutdown.

"Based on Governor Gavin Newsom’s press conference today, mass gatherings are not likely to be allowed for the foreseeable future. Therefore, we believe it is the responsible decision to postpone the San Diego County Fair to 2021," a post on the fair's website read Tuesday.

Each year, Comic-Con follows the San Diego County Fair.

This summer, Comic-Con is supposed to take place from July 23 to July 26 at the San Diego Convention Center in downtown San Diego – the same venue currently being used as a temporary shelter for homeless locals during the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Wednesday, Comic-Con organizers had not yet announced a decision on whether the show – with its crowds of costumed fans, celebrity panels, exhibits, and sneak peek screenings – would go on.

NBC 7 is reaching out to organizers about the topic.

The beloved, quirky convention was born in 1970 in the basement of the U.S. Grant Hotel in the heart of San Diego. Over the decades, the “little event that could” has grown into a behemoth, taking over the San Diego Convention Center, neighboring hotels and spilling into the streets of downtown San Diego for a long summer weekend every year.

Comic-Con’s fervent fans typically attend the convention in elaborate costumes, transforming the city into a metropolis straight out of the pages of fantasy and science fiction.