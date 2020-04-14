San Diego County Fair Canceled for 2020

While Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a six-step approach to returning to some normalcy, a sign that the coronavirus pandemic was far from over came in the form of a cancelation on Tuesday.

The San Diego County Fair, arguably San Diego County's biggest summer tradition, will not happen in 2020, the state agency that runs the fair, the 22nd District Agricultural Association's Board of Directors, decided on Tuesday.

"Based on Governor Gavin Newsom’s press conference today, mass gatherings are not likely to be allowed for the foreseeable future. Therefore, we believe it is the responsible decision to postpone the San Diego County Fair to 2021," a post on the fair's website read.

The 2020 San Diego County Fair was scheduled to run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds from June 5 to July 5 with a theme of "Heroes Unite!"

The theme will be carried over to 2021 and, instead of focusing on the fictional superheroes of comic books, will fittingly pay tribute to the health care staff and other essential employees that have emerged as heroes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Now, more than ever, we’re acutely aware that some of our very greatest heroes walk among us," the fair said in a statement.

The San Diego County Fair is the largest annual event in San Diego County, typically drawing around 1.5 million visitors. In 2018, the fair’s attendance was 1,561,236.

Last year, the fair responded to an E.coli outbreak linked to contact with animals at the petting zoo or other enclosures on their grounds. At least four children were infected and one, 2-year-old Jedidiah Cabezuela, died from complications stemming from the infection.