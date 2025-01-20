San Diego Clippers serve meals to families at San Diego's Ronald McDonald house

The San Diego Clippers brought smiles and dinner to families at Ronald McDonald House Charities on Sunday.

The event, held at the House’s Children’s Way location, offered a break from the daily challenges of having hospitalized children.

Clippers players Nate Darling and Drew Cisse, along with mascot Kid Condor, connected with families and spread cheer. Kaylee Bosse from Ronald McDonald House highlighted the impact of the Clippers' involvement in bringing joy during tough times.

Kaylee Bosse, Corporate and Community Philanthropy Coordinator at Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego, emphasized the importance of such partnerships. “The San Diego Clippers’ involvement helps us provide a sense of normalcy and joy to families during incredibly difficult times. Acts of kindness like this truly make a difference.”

The dinner event also highlighted the crucial role of community involvement in supporting families during their most vulnerable moments.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego serves as a home away from home for families with hospitalized children, providing meals, lodging, and emotional support.