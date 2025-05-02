Cal Fire station closure delayed the response to Dulzura house fire

Several members of a Dulzara family are still in the hospital nearly a week after escaping a fire that destroyed their home and killed two pets. The family’s recovery is expected to take even longer, with the prospect of lifelong injuries.

Now the Lane family is left wondering what could have been saved if firefighters had gotten there a little bit faster, especially after NBC 7 Investigates learned the fire station less than three miles away from their home was closed for months.

Cal Fire confirmed that dispatchers put out the call at 6:43 a.m. The dispatcher called for multiple fire engines, water tankers and ambulances. The first fire engine didn’t arrive at the scene until 7 a.m.

Cal Fire has certain goal times for emergency response as part of its Standards for Coverage. For rural areas like Dulzura, the first fire engine aims to arrive at the scene within 12 minutes of being dispatched. National standards set by the fire safety group NFPA are a little more lenient, at 14 minutes.

On Sunday, April 27, it took 17 minutes. And, Cal Fire said, that crew needed backup to fight a fire that took nearly an hour to knock down.

That time would likely have been significantly shorter if Fire Station 30 had been operating. It’s 2.7 miles away from the home that burned. NBC 7's team drove that route several times. Each time, it took four minutes or less.

A Cal Fire spokesperson said Station 30 has been closed since Feb. 18 for water infrastructure repairs. That includes work on the well pump, water tanks and a water filtration system. That provides water for drinking, showers, and toilets. The work is expected to be completed within the next two weeks.

Fire Station 30 is staffed daily with three firefighters and has one fire engine.

Crews from six other stations responded to the house fire. All of these stations are at least 10 miles away from the Dulzura home that burned. One of those stations was 25 miles away. The first station to respond to the house came from Jamul, about 10 miles away.

Safety concerns from the community

On Cal Fire San Diego County’s Facebook page, comments from locals say they had no idea the Dulzura station was closed, why it was closed or for how long.

NBC 7 Investigates also spoke with several people who live close to Fire Station 30. They told us they were alarmed at the response time on Sunday and wanted to know why no message had been put out to the community about the station’s closure.

Cal Fire told us it posted a sign outside the station announcing the closure. A spokesperson told us in hindsight that they should have done more to alert the community.

When asked if the Dulzura station closure impacted emergency response times, Cal Fire told NBC 7, “... some areas of Dulzura are certainly impacted based solely on the drive time from other stations …”

Cal Fire said none of its other stations in San Diego County are closed for emergency repairs. However, renovations are happening at two other stations:

Rincon Station 70 at 16971 Highway 76 in Pauma Valley is being rebuilt. A temporary station is in service less than a mile away.

The Rainbow Fire Center at 8215 Rainbow Heights Road in Fallbrook is having its kitchen remodeled. A mobile kitchen was brought in to keep it fully operational.

A long road ahead for the family

Ken Lane’s father, mother and brother escaped the house fire, but not unscathed. Lane told NBC 7 Investigates his father suffered heat damage to his eyes after repeatedly going into the home to rescue family members and to try to rescue pets. Lane said the family fears he will never see clearly again.

Ken's adult brother is disabled and has asthma. All three members of the household were still in the hospital, Ken said, two in intensive care. But, he said, doctors were hopeful they would be transferred out of the ICU within days.