Salute to Service Offers Veterans Stroll Down Memory Lane

Old memories popped into his head every time he looked at a different warplane.

“Oh, absolutely, yeah!” Ted Revenue exclaimed.

There was the A-1 Skyraider. Over there sat a Greyhound.

“They nicknamed it the COD,” Revenue told his buddy who joined him at the USS Midway Museum on Veterans Day.

Revenue called Midway home from 1972 through 1975, but he visited some new places Thursday.

“The history and the spaces that the docents have opened up for people to view, I never viewed them,” said Revenue, who left the U.S. Navy as a Third-Class Petty Officer.

The Costa Mesa man returned to Midway to participate in NBC 7 and Telemundo 20’s Salute to Service. He said he tries to come every year.

“People that I don’t even know are honoring veterans,” Revenue smiled. “It’s absolutely amazing.”

The event celebrated military veterans, active duty service people and their families on Midway’s flight deck. Students from Chula Vista High School’s Main Attraction Show Choir sang the National Anthem and military hymns before making way for a cover band that played while thousands milled around the old aircraft carrier.

It was a perfect time for veterans like Revenue who looked forward to the trips down memory lane.

“I would do it all over in a heartbeat, in a half-an-eye-wink, to do it all over again the same way I did it," he said.