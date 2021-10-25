Salute to Service Festival 2021

SALUTE TO SERVICE FESTIVAL

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 are proud to host one of the biggest celebrations in San Diego, the Salute to Service Festival on board the USS Midway Museum. The event is all to celebrate the military families in our community that have sacrificed so much for our freedom.

FREE for all Active, Reserve, National Guard, Veterans and their families. Simply show your military ID and join us as we celebrate you & your family.

Here are the details:

When: 11 November 2021

Where: USS Midway Museum

Time: 10am - 3pm

Enjoy live music from The Wild Side Band and kids' activities, as well as free food & drink samples. Stop by our booth for fun games and prizes.