President Biden to Meet with UK, Australia Prime Ministers in San Diego Monday

President Joe Biden is expected to travel to San Diego next week to meet with the prime ministers of the U.K. and Australia.

President Biden will meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia to discuss Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States (AUKUS) partnership, the White House said in a release Wednesday.

The president will then travel to Monterey Park Tuesday to discuss his efforts to reduce gun violence and then will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, to discuss his plan to lower prescription drug costs, the White House said.

The last time President Biden was in San Diego was back in November just days before the midterm elections in support of Rep. Mike Levin's campaign. He also visited Viasat and highlighted his CHIPS and Science Act.

NBC 7's Artie Ojeda was in Carlsbad where President Biden delivered a speech.

First lady Jill Biden was also in San Diego earlier this year in support of the administration's efforts regarding cancer treatment and initiatives for military and veteran families.