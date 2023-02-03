Jill Biden

Jill Biden to Visit San Diego for Cancer Event, Navy Gathering

On Saturday, FLOTUS will be in North County

By City News Service

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks at an event in the East Room of the White House, June 15, 2022, in Washington. White House says the first lady has tested negative for COVID-19 and will return to the Washington, area on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to arrive in San Diego Friday as part of a California trip in support of the administration's efforts regarding cancer treatment and initiatives for military and veteran families.

Ahead of World Cancer Day on Saturday, Biden will arrive Friday afternoon and visit a health clinic, where she's expected to highlight the administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative, which aims to improve access to cancer screenings and early detection for those in underserved communities.

Later on Friday, Biden will speak at a gathering of the crew and families of the San Diego-based Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords, discussing the Joining Forces initiative, which supports military families with employment, child education and health care.

On Saturday, Biden will travel to Oceanside to visit the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic.

