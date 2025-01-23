Pickleball battle brewing in Encinitas

In recent years, the game of pickleball has grown in popularity, but some neighbors in North County are divided over a venue that hosts a lot of games.

Pickleball can get pretty loud, and the Bobby Riggs Racket and Paddle Club in Encinitas has received some noise complaints from businesses and residents living nearby.

People on both sides of the issue addressed the Encinitas City Council on Wednesday night/

"I would submit to you that, with the exception of Moonlight Beach, there is no other location in Encinitas that contributes more to the physical fitness and well-being of Encinitas residents than Bobby Riggs …," one meeting attendee told the council.

"We have been subjected not only just to repeated noise of the paddles and balls from 22 courts, but the screaming and shouting, profanities and music," said an opponent. "We tried for years to work with [the operator], but he prioritized money over the neighbors."

After the public comment period, the city manager said the venue's owner is working on ways to cut down the noise, and that he's working with city staff to update his permit for pickleball.