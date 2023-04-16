Los Angeles County Public Health officials have identified a case of hepatitis A linked to a “multistate outbreak,” from frozen strawberries sold at Trader Joe’s, Costco and other stores — including two San Diego Costco Business Centers.

In March, California Splendor, a food and beverage manufacturing company located in Otay Mesa, recalled the Kirkland Signature 4-pound bags of Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries in certain states with specific lot codes.

The same day, Oregon-based Scenic Fruit Company recalled frozen organic strawberries distributed nationwide, including the sold-in-California product, Simply Nature Organic Strawberries.

An investigation led by the FDA, CDC and the California Department of Public Health has linked the outbreak to frozen strawberries imported from farms in Baja California, Mexico.

Symptoms of hepatitis A happen within 15 to 50 days of eating or drinking contaminated food or water and include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and dark urine. Sometimes a hepatitis A infection may be asymptomatic, especially in children under the age of 6 years old.

Any consumer who purchased the affected strawberries should not consume them and throw them out immediately. Those that did consume the affected batch and are not vaccinated against hepatitis A should seek preventative treatment from a healthcare professional.

A total of two hospitalizations and seven illnesses have occurred from the outbreak, according to the FDA.

To check and see if you have the recalled frozen fruit bags head here and here.

The recall first occurred in February 2023.