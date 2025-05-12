Cold case detectives probe death of teen boy who drowned in Mission Bay melee

Authorities reached out to the public Monday for help in identifying the person or people responsible for the slaying of a teenage boy at Mission Bay 28 years ago.

Curtis Williamson, 16, was killed during a large fight at Crown Point Shores Beach on March 26, 1997, according to the San Diego Police Department.

During the fracas, which involved 20 to 50 people, the victim and a friend fled into the harbor water, and Curtis drowned. The county Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide.

Though investigators interviewed numerous people who had been present during the deadly altercation, the slaying remains unsolved.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.