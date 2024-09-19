Crime and Courts

One man killed in Lemon Grove shooting

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and Nicole Gomez

Officials are searching for the suspect in the shooting death of a man in Lemon Grove Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Dain Court around 11 p.m. after gunshots were heard in the area. Once they arrived at the scene, they found a 23-year-old man lying on the street suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. SDSO Lt. Mike Krugh said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Homicide detectives are at the scene and told NBC 7 they expected to be there for at least 8 hours.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.

