On Friar Podcast: A reckoning is coming for the Padres, what needs to happen?

The Padres have held off elimination (at least for longer than we expected) but they can't avoid the reckoning that's coming. Derek and Darnay discuss the Preller-Melvin dynamic, and Derek says it's time for one of them to go. What will happen in the days that will follow the end of the season? And what will it take for the organization to get back on track?

