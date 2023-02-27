More Mysterious ‘Booms' Heard ‘Round San Diego

San Diegans are once again reporting they heard or felt a mysterious "boom." How about you?

Some are saying it's an earthquake that sent shockwaves through their neighborhood and rattled their homes, but the U.S. Geological Survey said the closest earthquake to San Diego shook 350 miles away in Bishop, CA.

The U.S. Marine Corps confirmed they're conducting explosive munitions training on base Monday between 6 a.m. and midnight, but couldn't say if the "booms" heard and felt between around 3 and 4:30 p.m. were theirs.

Here's some reaction from around town:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Yep, just felt another boom/possible earthquake in #sandiego Even the dog barked because it scared her! Anyone else feel it?#solanabeach #earthquake — Jen Weissman (@cre8tivjen) February 28, 2023

If i had a nickel for everytime someone talked about a loud boom over San Diego and didn't know what it was, I'd have a lot of money — callum (@callumskc) February 28, 2023

San Diegans all over the county also reported a similar shaking Friday, but no one has been able to get to the bottom of that one either. There was one time last year Phil Mickelson got a little carried away testing drivers, according to a tweet from his, so we'll see if he takes credit again.