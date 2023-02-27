San Diego

More Mysterious ‘Booms' Heard ‘Round San Diego

Did you hear or feel the "boom"?

San Diegans are once again reporting they heard or felt a mysterious "boom." How about you?

Some are saying it's an earthquake that sent shockwaves through their neighborhood and rattled their homes, but the U.S. Geological Survey said the closest earthquake to San Diego shook 350 miles away in Bishop, CA.

The U.S. Marine Corps confirmed they're conducting explosive munitions training on base Monday between 6 a.m. and midnight, but couldn't say if the "booms" heard and felt between around 3 and 4:30 p.m. were theirs.

Here's some reaction from around town:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Local

income taxes

San Diego Taxpayers — Don't Let Scammers Steal Your Refund

sdge

SDG&E Says $16M in Funds Will Help Struggling Customers With Energy Bills

San Diegans all over the county also reported a similar shaking Friday, but no one has been able to get to the bottom of that one either. There was one time last year Phil Mickelson got a little carried away testing drivers, according to a tweet from his, so we'll see if he takes credit again.

Golf Legend Phil Mickelson Takes Credit for Boom That Shook San Diego Tuesday

This article tagged under:

San Diego
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us