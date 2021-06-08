Did You Feel That? Maybe You Heard It, Too

Something just shook San Diego and no one really knows what it was.

At around 8:30 p.m., San Diegans, including some NBC 7 San Diego staff, took to Twitter to see if anyone else felt their homes shake, or heard a rattling boom.

My heart just shook as I saw my front door rattle thinking someone was trying to open my door. Moments later I see an email from @DawsonNBC about a possible #earthquake for the sake of my personal security... 🤞🏼earthquake 😅 *file under* things ya never think you’d say #sandiego — Melissa Adan (@MelissaNBC7) June 9, 2021

Reporter Melissa Adan thought her home was under siege. Sports anchor Darnay Tripp thought the same.

Sounded like someone jumped on our roof in South Park. — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) June 9, 2021

Staffers at our station in Serra Mesa felt the building shake, too.

The U.S. Geological Survey hasn't reported any local earthquakes this evening. NBC 7 is reaching out to see if they can offer any insight and will let you know what we hear.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Police Department said it's been fielding calls about it.

NBC 7 Twitter followers reported hearing and feeling the phenomena mostly in central neighborhoods like Mission Valley, North Park and Linda Vista. One follower from south of the border said they felt it in Tijuana, Mexico. Others in Fallbrook and Encinitas said they didn't feel a thing.

Got any ideas? The U.S. government did just rerelease a tantalizing report on extraterrestrial activity. Maybe it's the Martians returning our rover.

Of course, San Diego County is a military region with more than a few bases. It could've been a supersonic aircraft buzzing our tower, or maybe some top-secret technology test. Will we ever know?

A Navy spokesperson said they were not aware of any operations that would've resulted in an event like this one.