Earthquake? Sonic Boom? What Was That Mysterious Shaking in San Diego?

Social media was abuzz Friday morning with San Diegans who said they felt shaking across San Diego County.

"Earthquake in San Diego or sonic boom? Felt and heard in North county - any one (sic) in South county feel or hear that ??," Twitter user @sierrajane0 asked.

The question was posed around 9:30 a.m. and several other users reported feeling the shaking, rattles, and hearing the booms in different parts of central county, including in Santee, Solana Beach, Mission Hills and Scripps Ranch. Some questioned if it was an explosion.

NBC 7 was investigating what caused the shaking and noise. There were no reports of recent earthquakes anywhere in the area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

We also reached out to the U.S. Military agencies to see if there was any activity being conducted in San Diego County. A spokesperson for the U.S. Marines said they could not confirm the noise or its exact cause but added "live-fire training with high explosive munitions" was being conducted at MCAS Camp Pendleton on Friday.

"The sound of the explosions may be amplified due to environmental factors and heard up to 50 miles away," the spokesperson said.

San Diego isn't averse to mysterious booms. There were a handful of similar sounds last year, and each sets the internet ablaze with questions about where it came from. The first thought for this military town is always "sonic boom," a loud cracking noise similar to thunder that can be caused by an object moving faster than sound, according to the U.S. Air Force. The speed of about 750 mph is one most typically reached by military aircraft, but the U.S. Navy has not specifically confirmed any aircraft training in the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest details.