MCAS Miramar Air Show returns to San Diego skies

America's largest military air show is flying back into our backyard!

The Miramar Air Show returns for the entire weekend of Sept. 27-29 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, bringing aerial solo acts, military demonstration teams, vintage aircraft, warbirds, and more to the public for free.

On top of the shows, hop into one of the many simulators and experience the feeling of flight for yourself on the flight line and in the Innovation Tech Expo.

Admission, parking and blanket seating are all free. Tickets are not required for entry. If you're a super fan looking to upgrade your air show experience, peruse their preferred ticketing options here, such as preferred seats with the best views or designated family-friendly zones.

Military discounts are available for Friday and must be purchased at the MCAS Miramar ITT with a valid Military ID.

2024 MCAS Miramar Air Show performer lineup

USN Blue Angels and Fat Albert

Vicky Benzing "Plum Crazy"

Aaron Deliu

USMC F-35B Demo

MAGTF Demo

MV-22 Demo

Red Bull Air Force

F-22 Raptor Demo/P-51D Heritage Flight

Ed Hamill - Folds of Honor

Aerobatic pilot Vicky Benzing

For this particular air show, viewers will be able to witness history. Not many warbirds are still flying, and even less are flown by a female aerobatic pilot, according to the California Aeronautical University.

A first for the MCAS Miramar Air Show, renowned aerobatic pilot Vicky Benzing will be performing an aerial demonstration in a recently refurbished P-51 Air Racer, dubbed "Plum Crazy."

Aviator Benzing is well-known for her amazing aerobatic prowess as well as being named the Fastest Woman Ever at the National Championship Air Races in Reno, Nevada.

Vicky Benzing piloting 'Plum Crazy' P-51 Mustang N64CL over the Monterey Bay coastline. (California Aeronautical University)

Benzing has a passion for all things airborne.

She is a pilot, skydiver, aerobatic performer, and air racer with more than 10,000 hours of flight time. On top of that, she holds a PhD in Chemistry from UC Berkeley.

See Benzing flying in her Boeing Stearman in the Netflix documentary, "Mercury 13," which tells the story of women who fought for gender equality alongside male astronauts.

For more information on the event, click here.