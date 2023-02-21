While strong storm systems carrying rain, snow and high winds are blanketing San Diego County through the end of the week, people on the coast will experience the storm through massive waves and gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.

High Surf in San Diego

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said waves will average 6 to 10 feet with some reaching 14 feet or higher Wednesday, prompting the NWS to issue a high surf advisory from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Thursday.

The storm is expected to last through to the end of the week, NBC 7's Mari Payton reports.

Large, crashing waves are not for inexperienced swimmers or surfers. The NWS warns that anyone who may have trouble in the water should avoid going in the ocean while the advisory is in effect.

Big waves could also mean flooding along the coast, similar to a powerful January storm that flooded the Mission Beach Boardwalk and other low-lying areas in San Diego County.

It is never safe to drive or walk through flood waters, the NWS warned. Always check forecast updates, be prepared to turn around and move to higher ground, and do not drive into water, according to the NWS.

High Winds in San Diego

⚠️ DAMAGING WINDS TONIGHT - WEDNESDAY ⚠️ winds will increase through the rest of this evening and PEAK OVERNIGHT through Wednesday AM. The strongest winds (80-100 mph!) will be possible across the mountains, but the coast and valleys definitely won't be missing out on the winds. pic.twitter.com/m3YmM0XsnZ — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 21, 2023

Winds will be another factor during this week's storm.

Adding onto a slew of weather warnings and advisories for this week, the NWS issued a high wind warning starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday for San Diego's coastal areas.

As strong and widespread winds take over San Diego County, the NWS urged people to travel cautiously, especially for tall vehicles.

Secure all loose outdoor objects to avoid injury and damage, the NWS said. Be mindful of large trees that could fall and where your car is parked.