Triple Whammy Weather: Storm to Bring Rain, Snow and High Winds to San Diego County

Enjoy the sunny weather San Diego has to offer for now since an incoming storm is slated to bring days of rain for the region, snow in the mountains and winds so strong that the National Weather Service (NWS) issued warnings and advisories for different parts of the county.

Monday will be mild with plenty of sunshine for the day and favorable temperatures to match. The forecast is as followed:

Coast – 66 degrees

Inland – 70 degrees

Mountains – 56 degrees

Deserts – 73 degrees

While the majority of Tuesday afternoon will mirror Monday’s forecast, inclement weather will be on the way for the evening.

“Most of (Tuesday) looks good,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. “It’s really tomorrow night when we’ll start to see some rain developing and then for the mountains, snow.”

The county is in for a rainy week, with wet weather forecasted to last through the weekend with minimal breaks in between days.

“Into the weekend, this storm is still going to be impacting us,” Parveen said. “So, rain and snow looking like Saturday and Sunday. After (Monday), things are going to be deteriorating pretty quickly.”

As for mountain communities, a winter storm watch will be in effect Tuesday through 3 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to inclement weather, the forecast for this week includes gusty conditions for a triple whammy event. Tuesday will be breezy with a high wind warning for the coast, a wind advisory for inland communities and a high wind warning for deserts.