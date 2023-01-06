WATCH: Mission Beach Hit With High Waves After Storm Passes

A storm brought to San Diego by an atmospheric river has moved out of the region, allowing sunny skies to return to San Diego, but the county is still feeling the storm's effects in the form of high surf, flooding and road damage.

In Mission Beach, San Diego lifeguards were also prepared for flooding of the boardwalk and other areas around the Bay. The channel to Mission Bay was closed Friday morning as knocking waves crashed against the jetties.

Video sent in from MissionBeach.SD shows waves crashing over the boardwalk and making it to houses nearby.

A coastal flood advisory was in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

With the rain, health officials again warned people to avoid entering ocean water near discharging storm drains or rivers due to possible bacterial infection. Health officials noted that stormwater runoff that reaches the ocean can carry bacteria, chemicals, debris trash and other health hazards. People who come in contact with impacted water in the ocean could become ill, health officials said.

The county was expected to dry out Friday and Saturday, with temperatures warming slightly, however, more precipitation is possible in the region by late Saturday night into Sunday.