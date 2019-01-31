Man Arrested in Shooting of San Diego Father

San Diego police have arrested a young suspect accused in the deadly shooting of a father last month in the parking lot of a shopping center in Colina del Sol.

Mason Williams, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday on one count of murder for the killing of Dionte Floyd, 31, the San Diego Police Department said. Williams is expected to appear in court Friday.

According to police, Williams is suspected of killing Floyd on Dec. 22, 2018. That day, just before 6 p.m., officers were called to a parking lot near a liquor store and Vietnamese restaurant on El Cajon Boulevard for reports of gunfire.

At the scene, officers found Floyd and another victim, Dashe Wallace, 38, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a local hospital. Wallace recovered, but Floyd did not survive his injuries.

SDPD Lt. Anthony Wallace said investigators believe the victims were involved in a confrontation with another group of men that included Williams.

After Floyd’s death, NBC 7 spoke with the victim’s cousin, Mark Carter, who said Floyd was a devoted father who worked two jobs to provide for his family, including his 12-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter.

“That’s the type of man he was,” Carter said. “He would do anything to make sure his family was okay.”

Carter said Floyd was in the wrong place at the wrong time and doesn’t believe he was the shooter’s intended target.

At this point, police will not comment on the possible motive behind the deadly shooting, as the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case can reach out to the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.