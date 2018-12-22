2 Wounded in Mid-City Liquor Store Shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting in Mid-City on Saturday evening, police said.

The shooting started shortly after 6 p.m. at Aztec Liquor, 5225 El Cajon Blvd, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Two victims were struck by gunfire but the extents of their injuries were unclear at this time, Officer Robert Heims said.

The motive for the shooting was unknown at this time.

Police are looking for a man with dreadlocks wearing a dark sweatshirt.

