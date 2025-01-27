San Diego

Many San Diegans welcome winter storm bringing rain to the region

By Kelvin Henry

On Sunday, people in San Diego were grateful for the rain showers brought on by a winter storm passing through the area.

“I think it’s great,” Chase Richmond said.

The rain began in San Diego on Saturday night, with areas in North County experiencing light showers before moving south and east through the county.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, rainfall rates are expected to be between 0.25-0.30 of an inch per hour at times.

That is not welcome news to all people, though.

“I hate it,” Nick Richmond said.

Some people acknowledged the benefits of rain passing through the area.

“I think we absolutely need it to green things up a little bit and cut down on the wildfire risk,” Chase said.

The rain event is not expected to bring widespread flooding, but some San Diegans are still on edge one year after the historic flooding the area experienced.

“I am very conflicted about it,” Ashley Pacheco said. "I do like that the water will help with the fires and having a greener San Diego, but I am also concerned about my family’s home flooding again."

Drains and channels in areas prone to flooding were cleared ahead of the storm, according to city of San Diego staff.

The city may close flood-prone streets in an effort to prioritize safety, officials said.

