Man shot multiple times by San Diego police in Pacific Beach

Patrol cars have turned out in force in Pacific Beach Thursday afternoon after a shooting involving a San Diego police officer.

Officials confirmed to NBC 7 that a man who appeared to be about 70 years old was shot multiple times by San Diego Police.

The incident took place around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Dawes Street and Thomas Avenue, which is where the Earl and Birdie Taylor Library is located.

At least a half-dozen police cars and a PD motorcycle are on the street, surrounded by crime tape in what appears to be a large crime scene. Sky Ranger 7 was able to record video of an officer inside the tape standing near a hatchet on the sidewalk. Police told NBC 7 he was armed with the weapon at the time of the shooting, but that the incident began when 911 operators got a call from the library about someone causing a disturbance.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit has been called out as part of a county memorandum of understanding created in order to investigate shootings involving law enforcement.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story — Ed.