Pacific Beach

Man shot multiple times by San Diego police in Pacific Beach

The incident took place near the library in Pacific Beach on Thursday afternoon.

By Eric S. Page

NBC Universal, Inc.

Patrol cars have turned out in force in Pacific Beach Thursday afternoon after a shooting involving a San Diego police officer.

Officials confirmed to NBC 7 that a man who appeared to be about 70 years old was shot multiple times by San Diego Police.

The incident took place around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Dawes Street and Thomas Avenue, which is where the Earl and Birdie Taylor Library is located.

At least a half-dozen police cars and a PD motorcycle are on the street, surrounded by crime tape in what appears to be a large crime scene. Sky Ranger 7 was able to record video of an officer inside the tape standing near a hatchet on the sidewalk. Police told NBC 7 he was armed with the weapon at the time of the shooting, but that the incident began when 911 operators got a call from the library about someone causing a disturbance.

Sky Ranger 7 was able to record video of an officer standing near a hatchet on the sidewalk.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit has been called out as part of a county memorandum of understanding created in order to investigate shootings involving law enforcement.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story — Ed.

This article tagged under:

Pacific Beach
