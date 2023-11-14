First Alert Forecast: Rain will move into San Diego County starting Wednesday

Today will be sunnier than yesterday with comfortable afternoon high temperatures. We will stay dry ahead of a large storm system which will bring us several days of rain chances. Clouds increase later tonight and overnight.

A surge of moisture from the South will begin to impact the area tomorrow. Showers will begin to move into the county mainly after 8am. Waves of scattered showers will continue through the day with a breezy South wind. Temperatures will be cooler than today.

Shower chances continue Thursday with mainly light to moderate rain at times. We may see a slightly drier day on Friday, but we will still have a chance for showers. More showers move through on Saturday as the very slow-moving storm system offshore gets closer. Winds will be highest in the mountains Friday into Saturday.

Rain totals from Wednesday through Saturday look to be around 0.5-1 inch. Most of the rain through this period will be scattered and light to moderate.

The storm moves out Saturday and we dry up on Sunday. So far, next week (Thanksgiving week) looks dry.

TODAY