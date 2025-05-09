San Diego International Airport

Airline offers new nonstop flights between San Diego and Amsterdam

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will provide three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays as part of a year-round route.

By City News Service

SCHIPHOL, AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – 2018/11/11: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 777-300. A Boeing 777-300 of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines with registration PH-BVK is landing at Amsterdam Schiphol International airport during a cloudy day. The airplane first flight was on May 2013 with a manufacturer serial number MSN: 42172 Line Number LN:1106 and has a seat configuration of 34 Business Class, 40 upper economy (comfort) and 334 economy. The airplane’s name is Yellowstone National Park / Yellowstone National Park. KLM operates 29 Boeing 777-200 and 777-300. KLM is member of SkyTeam airline alliance. (Photo by Oikonomou Pavlos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

San Diego International Airport's inaugural nonstop flight to Amsterdam took off Thursday, with the new route offering San Diego travelers expanded options for connections across Europe.

Three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays aboard KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will be available out of San Diego.

The new year-round route was celebrated Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the airport before the first flight out of San Diego to Schiphol International Airport in Amsterdam.

While San Diego International offers direct flights to London and Munich, airport and airline officials say the new route will give travelers easy access to more than 160 other European destinations through KLM.

"This new nonstop service to this beautiful city known for its iconic canals and world-class museums is now the 10th international destination offered from SAN and will also expand options for easy connections to other European cities from San Diego," said San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO Kimberly Becker in a statement.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria touted the new flight as "a major win for our regional economy, supporting jobs, tourism and international business and investment opportunities" and said the groundwork for the new route was laid during a 2022 trade mission that saw Gloria and other San Diego business and civic leaders visit the Netherlands in an aim to expand San Diego businesses globally.

Along with access to other KLM destinations, the airline is part of SkyTeam Alliance, which allows travelers shared benefits with 19 other international airlines' loyalty programs.

Bas Brouns, CFO and managing director at KLM, said, "San Diego is a gateway to Southern California and a hub of innovation and culture, making it an important destination for both business and leisure travelers. This meets our customers' travel needs and supports our growth plans in North America."

