Things to do this weekend: Gator by the Bay, Hamilton and Elton John

Friday, May 9

Gator By The Bay

All weekend long at the Spanish Landing Park| GA $57+

Louisiana-themed festival, held annually around Mother’s Day weekend.



Hamilton

Through May 18 at San Diego Civic Theatre | $80+

The award-winning Broadway musical is making a stop in San Diego, featuring book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and direction by Thomas Kail.

Elton John

8 p.m. at Petco Park | $42+

Award-winning artist Elton John returns to San Diego to headline the 2025 Concert for Cures, a benefit event to support cancer research.

Tributo a Tres Grandes del Mariachi

7 p.m. at The Magnolia | $68+

Mariachi Champana Nevins will pay tribute to Vicente Fernandez, Juan Gabriel and Rosio Durcal, who are considered the three greatest artists of mariachi music.

Saturday, May 10



San Diego Wave FC vs Portland Thorns

7 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium | $16+

Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend at Snapdragon Stadium as San Diego Wave FC takes on Portland Thorns.



Bernardo Winery 48th Annual Spring Arts and Crafts

Saturday & Sunday in Bernardo Winery| Free

Outside wine bars, a food court and over 125 hand-picked vendors from across Southern California, with everything from handmade jewelry, soaps, paintings and sculptures, local honey, clothing, pottery, home and garden items, and more.

Balboa Park Powwow

10 a.m. at Balboa Park| Free

The Annual Balboa Park Powwow, hosted by the San Diego American Indian Health Center, invites you to experience a weekend full of tradition, vibrant performances, and cultural pride

The Robert Cray Band

7 p.m. at The Magnolia| $48+

Robert William Cray, an American blues guitarist and singer, will be in San Diego this weekend.

Sunday, May 11

Carlsbad Flower Fields

All weekend long | 5704 Paseo Del Norte | $27 for adults

This year’s theme is “Where Color Takes Flight,” which is inspired by the new encounter featuring hundreds of fluttering butterflies. Sunday is the last day.

Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach

All weekend long at San Diego Junior Theatre | $20+

The musical production follows Roald Dahl’s beloved story of young James. It features a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, along with direction by Elissa Russell. Sunday is the last day.

4th Annual Coronado Art & Wine Festival

Noon on 10th & Orange Avenue| Free, but wine areas require a paid ticket to enter

A street festival with over 100 artist booths, live music, and performances, three ticketed wine areas and more.