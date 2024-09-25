Man turns self in after San Marcos teen e-bike rider hit-and-run: Deputies

A man who allegedly fled after the pickup truck he was driving struck a teenage bicyclist in San Marcos, seriously injuring him, was behind bars Tuesday and facing felony charges.

Alan Edmundo Reyes, 23, was arrested Monday evening after turning himself in at the San Marcos sheriff's station, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. He was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of hit-and-run and reckless driving resulting in injury.

The victim was riding an e-bike near the intersection of Knoll and West Mission roads when a white 2021 GMC Sierra struck him at about 9 p.m. on Sept. 17, officials said. Following the impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area.

The teenager, whose name and age have not been released, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities said last Thursday that they found a pickup truck believed to be involved in the hit-and-run crash after serving a search warrant at a residence.

"Attempts had been made to conceal damage to the truck," SDSO said in a news release. "Upon closer inspection, the damage matched the debris left behind at the scene of the collision."

In addition to the pickup, which was impounded as evidence, more evidence from the home was being processed, according to the sheriff's department. No arrests were made that day, authorities said.

Reyes was being held on $80,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

