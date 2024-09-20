Pickup believed to be involved in San Marcos hit-and-run found; no arrests made

A pickup truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously hurt a teenager riding his e-bike in San Marcos earlier this week has been found, authorities said Thursday night.

The collision happened near the intersection of West Mission Road and Knoll Road at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators said a lifted 2019-2021 white GMC Sierra struck the e-bike rider and then fled the scene. SDSO described the pickup as having extensive damage, including a broken headlamp, fender and antenna.

The teenager was riding on West Mission Road when he was struck by a high-speed driver. NBC 7's Dave Summers has the latest on the investigation.

On Thursday at around 4 p.m., deputies served a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Rancheros Drive after receiving a tip. While searching the property, authorities said they located a 2021 white GMC Sierra.

"Attempts had been made to conceal damage to the truck," SDSO said in a news release. "Upon closer inspection, the damage matched the debris left behind at the scene of the collision."

In addition to the pickup, which was impounded as evidence, more evidence from the home is still being processed, according to the sheriff's department.

As of Thursday night, the teenager remains in critical condition at the hospital, authorities said.

SDSO said no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Tuesday's incident to call the San Marcos Sheriff's Station at 760-510-5200.