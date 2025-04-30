Man at center of bizarre incident in Skyline killed his dad, according to SDPD

On Wednesday, police said the man fatally shot over the weekend in Skyline was the father of the 35-year-old man suspect in the slaying who is also at the center of a report of a liquor-store robbery on Monday, according to San Diego police

Officers responded at around 8:25 a.m. Sunday to reports of a gunshot and a man, identified Wednesday as 35-year-old Adrian Godinez, walking with a gun in the 7900 block of Skyline Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police officials said that at almost the same time, they also received a report of an attempted robbery about a block away at 101 S. Meadowbrook Drive at Moonlight Liquor. The caller indicated someone had fired a gun inside the business, officials said.

According to the department, police located a man matching the suspect's description walking into the backyard of 8240 Skyline Drive. Officers attempted contact, but the man later identified as Godinez refused to comply and fled into a nearby residence, officials said.

Officers then saw Godinez take off his clothes in the backyard and wield a handgun. He eventually put the gun down, got dressed and surrendered without any further incident, police said.

While taking Godinez into custody, officers noticed blood near the front door of the home and then conducted a welfare check, during which they found 56-year-old Luis Adrian Godinez, who had been shot at least once. He was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly afterward.

On Wednesday, police confirmed that the older man was Godinez's father and that the home the shooting took place in was the residence of both men.

"Investigators have learned that shots inside the house likely occurred around 8:00 a.m., shortly before the liquor store shooting. Although the shooting was initially reported as a robbery, the suspect is not believed to have taken anything from the store," the department said in a statement.

Police said witnesses also reported that Godinez had visible blood on him when he entered Moonlight Liquor.

Godinez was booked into the county jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the shootings to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.