Authorities looking for driver who struck teen e-bike rider in San Marcos

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a hit-and-run driver who struck a teenager riding his e-bike in San Marcos on Tuesday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of West Mission Road and Knoll Road at around 9 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. That intersection is busy with fast-moving car and bicycle traffic.

Ricky Vega is one of several e-bike riders who come and go daily to Palomar College or Mission Hills High School, which are both close by. Vega just heard about the accident.

"It's more difficult because you have to watch out for cars," e-bike rider Ricky Vega said. "I think it is terrible. People should be more careful."

Eddie Castellanos heard the collision just outside his apartment window. But it was the sirens that drew him outside to see what happened.

"I told my wide maybe somebody got his because it sounded like a big sound," Castellanos said. “It’s very dangerous, especially at nighttime. I hear a lot of people making freeway speeds."

Investigators say a pickup truck — described as a lifted white GMC Sierra, 2019 to 2021 model — struck the teenager and then fled the scene.

Castellanos says the victim wasn’t wearing a helmet and that his e-bike was another 15 feet past him.

Cyclists on that stretch of West Mission road have two options: the rail trail or the bike lane with traffic and where the victim was hit. Those who use both say they often see e-bike riders in the bike lane, so they can go faster. The trail is for walkers and riders.

Curtis Odom is a regular rail trail rider.

“Bicycle against car is almost always a hit-and-run. People just don’t stop,“ Odom said.

Investigators say the damage to the suspect’s truck is extensive and includes a broken headlamp, fender and antenna.

“There is a bike lane and a safety lane, so he had to go through the safety lane to get to the bike lane, so probably an inattentive driver,“ Odom said.

The teenager survived the collision. Sheriff’s deputies say he was being treated for his injuries at a nearby hospital but no word yet on his condition.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station at 760-510-5200.