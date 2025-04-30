1 taken to hospital after vehicle goes over cliff, into water in La Jolla: SDFD

One person was rescued from a vehicle after it went over a cliff and into the water in La Jolla on Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident was reported near 1200 Coast Boulevard just after 8 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

CPR was performed at the scene before the person was taken to the hospital, an SDFD spokesperson said.

Officials say no other people were found.

Thirty SDFD personnel were assigned to the rescue, the department said.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.