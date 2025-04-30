La Jolla

1 taken to hospital after vehicle goes over cliff, into water in La Jolla: SDFD

By Danielle Smith

One person was rescued from a vehicle after it went over a cliff and into the water in La Jolla on Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident was reported near 1200 Coast Boulevard just after 8 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

CPR was performed at the scene before the person was taken to the hospital, an SDFD spokesperson said.

Officials say no other people were found.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Thirty SDFD personnel were assigned to the rescue, the department said.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

This article tagged under:

La Jolla
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us