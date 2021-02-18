Man Arrested for Attempted Rape in La Mesa: Police

A man was arrested Wednesday in La Mesa for allegedly attempting to rape a woman in an assault reported by several witnesses who heard the victim yelling for help.

Louis Ahwuli Gomez, 43, was arrested for the alleged attack. The La Mesa Police Department said both Gomez and the victim are believed to be homeless.

Just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, the LMPD received several reports of Gomez assaulting a woman along the 5600 block of Amarillo Avenue, near Parkway Drive and north of Fletcher Parkway.

Witnesses told police the victim was partially unclothed and “bleeding from the face” as she yelled for Gomez to stop. Gomez ran off westbound on Parkway Drive.

The LMPD said officers searching the area for the suspect found him along the 5900 of Jackson Drive. He was arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail on one count of attempted rape. Gomez is due in court on Friday.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries to her face and was treated at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this case can reach out to the LMPD at (619) 667-7532 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.