La Mesa

Man Arrested for Attempted Rape in La Mesa: Police

The La Mesa Police Department said the victim was “bleeding from the face” when witnesses reported the assault along Amarillo Avenue

By NBC 7 Staff

A man was arrested Wednesday in La Mesa for allegedly attempting to rape a woman in an assault reported by several witnesses who heard the victim yelling for help.

Louis Ahwuli Gomez, 43, was arrested for the alleged attack. The La Mesa Police Department said both Gomez and the victim are believed to be homeless.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Appointment Delays Likely Again As U.S. Storms Affect Vaccine Shipments

Padres 10 hours ago

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Fernando Tatis Jr. is Staying in San Diego for a Long Time

Just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, the LMPD received several reports of Gomez assaulting a woman along the 5600 block of Amarillo Avenue, near Parkway Drive and north of Fletcher Parkway.

Witnesses told police the victim was partially unclothed and “bleeding from the face” as she yelled for Gomez to stop. Gomez ran off westbound on Parkway Drive.

The LMPD said officers searching the area for the suspect found him along the 5900 of Jackson Drive. He was arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail on one count of attempted rape. Gomez is due in court on Friday.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries to her face and was treated at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this case can reach out to the LMPD at (619) 667-7532 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

La MesaLa Mesa Police DepartmentAmarillo AvenueParkway Drive
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us