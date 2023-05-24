Jose Lawrence Ruvalcaba is facing one count of lewd act upon a child

A man accused of groping a 12-year-old girl in Santee last week made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Jose Lawrence Ruvalcaba is facing one count of lewd acts upon a child. The girl, a student at Chett. F Harrit School, was walking toward Big Rock Park when Ruvalcaba allegedly approached her and touched her chest, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A friend who was with the victim tried to push Ruvalcaba away and that’s when he allegedly took off in a scooter, deputies said.

Deputies arrested Ruvalcaba after an employee at the Santee Teen Center, in Big Rock Park, called the Sheriff’s Department when he saw a man who matched the description of the suspect and his scooter.

People who frequent the park, like Nellie Pate, said the area is usually crowded with kids playing and students leaving school. She said she has had conversations with her own kids after learning about the incident.

“To stay with their friends, and some situations like if a person approaches you like, 'Come see my puppy,' you know, just like different scenarios that could happen and what to do,” Pate said.

Ruvalcaba pleaded not guilty Wednesday. The judge ordered NBC 7 not to show his face.

The judge placed a criminal protective order on the school, park and teen center barring Ruvalcaba from going near the area. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 7.

The judge has set a $100,000 bail.