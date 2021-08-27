Marines

Local Marines Among Those Killed Outside Kabul Airport in Afghanistan

Marine Kareem Nikoui was stationed at Camp Pendleton prior to his death

By Eric S. Page

Camp Pendleton
NBC 7

At least three local Marines were killed in the bomb blast on Thursday near the airport in Kabul, officials confirmed Friday.

Kareem Nikoui, Rylee McCollum and Daegan William-Tyeler Page, all of who were stationed at Camp Pendleton, were among 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack that claimed at least 169 lives.

The Associated Press has confirmed that Page was a member of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment.

The service members were screening Afghans desperate to fly out of the country and died Thursday in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Information about the other service members who were victims of the suicide attack has been confirmed by officials, many of them from hometowns they hailed from. So far, NBC 7 has confirmed the identities of eight of the victims:

  • U.S. Marine David Espinosa of Rio Bravo, Texas
  • U.S. Marine Taylor Hoover of Utah
  • U.S. Marine Hunter Lopez, of Riverside County, Calif.
  • U.S. Marine Ryan Knauss of Tennessee
  • U.S. Marine Rylee McCollum of Bondurant, Wyoming
  • U.S. Marine Cpl. Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page, 23, of Red Oak, Iowa
  • U.S. Marine Jared Shmitz of Missouri
  • Navy Corpsman Max Soviak of Northern Ohio

President Joe Biden called the military members heroes who represented the best of America as they worked selflessly to help others escape the Taliban regime that has retaken the country.

They were part of the bravest, most capable, most selfless military on the face of the Earth," Biden said. "And they were part of simply what I call the backbone of America. They're the spine of America, the best the country has to offer."

Eleven were U.S. Marines, according to Major Jim Stenger, a Marine Corps spokesman, one was a Navy corpsman and one was a soldier.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story.

