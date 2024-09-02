Labor Day 2024: What's closed and open in San Diego

Public schools, San Diego County offices, family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

Here is what to know:

Here is what's closed:

The following community locations will be closed Monday:

Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

Spring Valley Community Center

Spring Valley Gymnasium

4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open)

Community Teen Centers

Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool

All County public health clinics will be closed Monday.

All libraries will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, and will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, including:

Balboa Park Activity Center

Morley Field

Municipal Gym

Check with individual museums and other park attractions for their holiday schedules.

Tecolote Nature Center will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, and will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Open Space, Permit Center and Maintenance Assessment District Offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2.



City Offices

All Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2.

Development Services Department (DSD) in-person services will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Online services will still be available, including scheduling inspections, making payments or requesting code enforcement investigations.

Check online permit processing timelines for intake, review and permit issuance.

The Personnel Department's Employment Information Center, Testing and Background/Fingerprinting offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2.

Your Safe Place - A Family Justice Center will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2.

Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657. Anyone experiencing immediate danger or a medical emergency should call 9-1-1.

Additional information can be found on the San Diego Police Department's domestic violence webpage.

All City recreation centers and City pools will be CLOSED on Monday, Sept. 2, and will reopen on their typical schedule starting Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Parking changes on Labor Day

Many parking restrictions will not be enforced Monday in San Diego, including meters and time restrictions on streets, yellow zones and posted street-sweeping routes. Red zones, white zones and blue zones will continue to be enforced at all times.

Parking rules on port property and in different cities may vary, so residents are urged to read signage provided.

Trash collection in city San Diego

Residents in the city of San Diego will see a one-day delay in trash, yard waste and curbside recyclables collection. The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will also be closed Monday.

What's open in San Diego on Labor Day

Law enforcement, emergency animal control response and other essential services will continue through the holiday. County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open.

The following San Diego locations will be open:

Golf courses until dusk

All city reservoirs except Barrett

Chollas Lake, weather permitting

Mission Trails Regional Park and Visitor Center

Tecolote Canyon Natural Park

All skate parks

Labor Day, the yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of the nation, was first celebrated in the United States on Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City.

In 1887, Oregon became the first state to formally recognize Labor Day. By 1894, 31 of the then-44 states had made Labor Day a holiday when Congress passed a bill designating the first Monday in September a legal holiday in the District of Columbia and territories.