In Pandemic Times, ‘Dine Diego' Will Take Over San Diego Restaurant Week 2020

Like most local events in 2020, San Diego Restaurant Week – will be much different this time around due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Something called "Dine Diego" will temporarily take its place.

Normally, the biannual 8-day dining event showcases more than 180 restaurants offering prix fixe lunch and dinner deals. It’s a way for locals to try that new restaurant they’ve been eyeballing without spending too much.

San Diego Restaurant Week’s (SDRW) first round of 2020 went on as normal in January. But that was before the coronavirus pandemic had reached San Diego County.

Now, the fall edition of the foodie event -- typically slated for late September -- has had to change course.

SDRW organizers said this week that the event – in its traditional form, at least – will take mini hiatus.

After all, the current San Diego Public Health Order still says indoor dining rooms must remain closed and restaurants can only serve customers on patios or makeshift outdoor dining areas, or for takeout and delivery.

These restrictions continue to pose challenges on restaurants and the reality is, not every eatery can effectively operate this way.

So, instead of the traditional SDRW (which was set for Sept. 27 to Oct. 4), organizers said something called “Dine Diego” will take run its place from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

“Dine Diego will feature San Diego’s top eateries showcasing all the current offerings for outdoor dining, to-go options and unique, in-house promotions,” organizers said.

The event’s very pandemic-era slogan is, “Dine Al Fresco. Dine To Go. Dine Diego.”

Dine Diego – which is also supported by the California Restaurant Association and the San Diego Tourism Authority – will take over SDRW’s longtime website and its social media platforms to promote the local restaurant industry and safe dining.

Normally, SDRW charges eateries a fee to participate in Restaurant Week, but organizers said those fees have been waived and “restaurants have the flexibility to highlight their current in-house promotion, special and unique offers.”

With those changes, SDRW said it expects more than 300 restaurants to take part in Dine Diego. In SDRW style, those eateries will span about a dozen neighborhoods across the county – north, south, east and west.

Just like traditional SDRW, foodies don’t need tickets for this dining event. Just hop on the website, find a restaurant that looks good and go.

The SDRW website is also currently supporting Restaurants Care, an organization dedicated to helping the most vulnerable employees in the restaurant industry. Restaurants Care is accepting donations for an emergency fund for restaurant workers who are suffering financial hardship due to pandemic closures and restrictions. Donations will help cover basic needs like food, gas, utilities and rent for restaurant workers, according to that organization.

Supporting our San Diego restaurants. 💛 🍴 Discover which restaurants are offering food for pick-up and/or delivery! Restaurants are updated and added daily. Spread the word to your local restaurants to sign up for free! #takeouttuesday #stayhome https://t.co/gDcEpWDyN5 pic.twitter.com/aPT1nauwxo — SD Restaurant Week (@SDRestaurantWk) June 23, 2020

And with that, let’s eat (safely, with face masks, social distance and respect for others), San Diego.

