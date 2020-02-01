In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

"They made a determination that there was a likelihood the suspect was going to return on a particular date." Days after a man allegedly fired shots into the air at a Linda Vista strip mall, San Diego police arrested the suspect who was found with a loaded assault-style weapon in his car.

Julius Greene, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday after a loaded AR-15-style rifle equipped with a loaded 40-round magazine and an additional 30-round clip were found in his vehicle, according to the San Diego Police Department.

2. Fingerprint Database Leads Police to Suspect in 1975 San Diego Killing

San Diego police announced the arrest of a New York man Wednesday in connection with a decades-old killing in San Diego's Middletown neighborhood.

Alvaro Espeleta, 28, was found dead; beaten, bludgeoned, and strangled in his home on Reynard Way on December 31, 1975, according to the San Diego Police Department. Forty-four years later, SDPD has a suspect in custody thanks to "emerging forensic sciences and technology" and multi-agency collaboration.

3. City Attorney Defends Smart Streetlight Camera Program’s Success

"The only witness to this vicious and senseless crime was the camera mounted atop this Smart Streetlight." San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott touted the city's Smart Streetlight program as a critical tool for crime-solving Tuesday. She said since the program began in 2018, it has helped solved nearly 250 crimes including but not limited to murders, sexual assaults, arson, kidnappings, carjackings, and hate crimes.

4. Chargers Will Not Bring Back Philip Rivers

For many football fans the final piece, the last thing that represented and kept alive the San Diego Chargers was Philip Rivers.

That piece is now gone.

According to published reports, the Chargers have decided not to bring back Rivers. The free agent quarterback, who says he still wants to play football, will spend his 17th NFL season with another franchise.

5. Possible Local Coronavirus Case Tested Negative: HHSA

The possible coronavirus case investigated in San Diego County has been confirmed as negative, the County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) announced Thursday.

Health officials said a specimen was collected that day from a patient who may have contracted the respiratory disease when they traveled to Wuhan, China.

The specimen collected was sent to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for testing and has been confirmed as negative. They also said San Diego County currently has no other patients under investigation.