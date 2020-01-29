New York Man Charged with 44-Year-Old San Diego Murder

San Diego police arrested a man in New York last week in connection with a decades-old killing in San Diego's Middletown neighborhood.

Alvaro Espeleta, 28, was found dead in his home on Reynard Way on December 31, 1975, according tot he San Diego Police Department.

Espeleta was a dental technician with the U.S. Navy at the time of his killing. Two of his coworkers went to his house to check on him after he didn't show up to work, and found him dead.

Investigators exhausted every lead, but never gave up hope. Forty-four years later, SDPD has a suspect in custody thanks to "emerging forensic sciences and technology" and multi-agency collaboration.

On Jan. 24, Dennis Lepage, 62, was taken into custody in Troy New York and charged with murder. SDPD thanked several agencies for their cooperation in the investigation, including the NCIS, FBI, San Diego District Attorney's Office, San Diego County Sheriff's Department, New York State Police, Albany COunty Sheriff's Department, and others.

Lepage was in New York awaiting extradition to San Diego as of Wednesday, Jan. 29.