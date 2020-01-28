Man With Gun ‘in Plain Sight’ Arrested in Linda Vista: SDPD

The San Diego Police Department arrested a man after reportedly finding a loaded gun in a car in Linda Vista.

Police tweeted a photo of the gun with two magazine clips Tuesday morning.

Officers spotted a car on 6900 block of Linda Vista Road. Look what they found in plain sight!! It was loaded with a 40 round magazine and an additional loaded 30 round magazine. The man was arrested for multiple firearms related chargers. pic.twitter.com/dVjcYthKgU — David Nisleit (@ChiefNisleit) January 28, 2020

Officers stopped a car in the 6900 block of Linda Vista Road and found the weapon “in plain sight,” the tweet said.

The gun was loaded with a 40-round magazine and an additional loaded 30-round magazine was nearby, according to SDPD.

The suspect faces multiple firearm-related charges, police said.

No other information was immediately available. NBC 7 reached out to SDPD for more details on the arrest.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.