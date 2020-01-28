Linda Vista

Man With Gun ‘in Plain Sight’ Arrested in Linda Vista: SDPD

SDPD finds gun in plain sight
SDPD

The San Diego Police Department arrested a man after reportedly finding a loaded gun in a car in Linda Vista.

Police tweeted a photo of the gun with two magazine clips Tuesday morning.

Officers stopped a car in the 6900 block of Linda Vista Road and found the weapon “in plain sight,” the tweet said.

The gun was loaded with a 40-round magazine and an additional loaded 30-round magazine was nearby, according to SDPD.

The suspect faces multiple firearm-related charges, police said.

No other information was immediately available. NBC 7 reached out to SDPD for more details on the arrest.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Linda Vista
