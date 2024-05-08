Watch for a SpaceX rocket just after sunset over Southern California

A SpaceX rocket is scheduled to launch from the Santa Barbara County coast a few minutes after sunset Wednesday and soar over the Southern California coast.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch is scheduled for 7:48 p.m. at Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Los Angeles. The rocket will carry 20 Starlink Internet satellites into low-Earth orbit.

A backup launch window opens at 10:30 p.m.

Launches just after sunset and before sunrise usually provide the best views. The Falcon 9 and its exhaust plume are illuminated by the setting sun against the backdrop of a darkening sky, such as during the Feb. 8 SpaceX Falcon 9 launch.

Sunset in Los Angeles Wednesday will be at 7:43 p.m. Clear skies are in the forecast.

The first-stage booster will land on a droneship in the Pacific after separation.

SpaceX is planning to launch 23 Starlink satellites into orbit in another launch earlier Wednesday from Florida.

SpaceX has a Starlink constellation of satellites orbiting Earth about 340 miles up, shuttled into space by the company's rockets. The Starlink network is designed to deliver high-speed internet anywhere around the globe.

If light conditions are right, the satellites appear in a train as they parade across the night sky. The satellites are sometimes visible in the first few minutes after sundown and before sunrise when the sun is below the horizon, but the satellites are high enough to reflect direct sunlight.

Use the FindStarlink tracker to find the best upcoming viewing times.