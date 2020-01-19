In Case You Missed It: San Diego Good News for Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020

The return of Restaurant Week is already here!

This edition of San Diego Restaurant Week -- the first installment of 2020, and really, THIS decade -- runs from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26.

As always, the 8-day dining event will showcase more than 160 eateries across the county offering every type of cuisine under the (San Diego) sun, from fast-casual options to fancy dinners.

2. SDPD Officers Turn Drug Store Petty Theft Call Into Act of Kindness

“We’re humans too so, let’s just give him a pair of socks and shoes." In Ocean Beach, two police officers turned a petty theft call into an act of compassion and humanity. NBC 7's Jackie Crea caught up with the SDPD officers.

3. Eater San Diego: Sam the Cooking Guy to Open Restaurant at Seaport Village

Sam Zien – the San Diego-based cooking personality also known as Sam the Cooking Guy – has signed on to open a full-service restaurant in Seaport Village’s Lighthouse District. Zien will open a yet-to-be-named project that’ll replace the bayfront Buster’s Beach House and Longboard Bar.

4. Border Patrol Agent Honored After Being Hailed a Hero in Synagogue Shooting

U.S. Border Patrol agent Jonathan Morales tells NBC 7 he is humbled by being named the 2019 Police Officer of the Year. He is the first border patrol agent to receive the honor. Morales was selected because of what he did at the Chabad of Poway. NBC 7's Erika Cervantes has more.

5. ‘I Am Officially Retiring As a Charger: Antonio Gates’

Bad news for fans but GREAT news for Gates, who has worked so hard over the past 16 years as a record-setting tight-end for the Chargers.

“After 16 seasons in the NFL, 16 seasons as a Charger, eight Pro Bowl appearances and many records were broken, I find it hard to officially put this statement out and retire from the game of football,” said Gates.

The record-breaking tight end will be eligible to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.