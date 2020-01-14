Antonio Gates

‘I Am Officially Retiring As a Charger: Antonio Gates’

The NFL icon -- who has played 16 seasons as a Charger -- is hanging up his iconic No. 85 jersey

By Monica Garske

SAN DIEGO, CA – DECEMBER 06: Tight end Antonio Gates #85 of the San Diego Chargers warms up for the game with the Denver Broncos at Qualcomm Stadium on December 6, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The man, the myth, the legend that is Chargers icon Antonio Gates has officially “retired from the game of football,” he announced Tuesday.

After 16 seasons as a Charger – and eight Pro Bowl appearances – the man who holds the NFL record for career receiving touchdowns by a tight end is officially hanging up his No. 85 jersey.

The Los Angeles Chargers website shared the news, with a few heartfelt quotes from Gates.

“I never dreamed that I would play this game of football so long or how fortunate I would be to play it with just one organization. I want to thank the Chargers organization, Dean Spanos and the Spanos family, and the National Football League for the opportunity to live out a dream and play the game I love,” Gates said.

“And to the fans in San Diego, Los Angeles, across the country and around the world, thank you for your unwavering support all these years. There would be no NFL without you,” he added.

Gates also informed fans of his departure from the team via Twitter Tuesday.

Although he won’t be playing for the Chargers any more, Gates said he will still be lending his services to the Chargers organization in a different way: “through the team’s community engagement initiatives and public-facing events.”

According to the Chargers website, Gates ends his unforgettable career with 116 touchdown receptions – the most by any tight end in NFL history, plus a host of other accolades.

The 39-year-old will become eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

Goodbye, GOAT. You will be missed in that Bolts uniform, that's for sure.

