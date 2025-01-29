Immigration advocates say ‘Know Your Rights.' Here are San Diego resources

Immigrants across the country are on edge about possible Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations following executive orders issued by President Donald Trump.

The Trump administration has said the crackdown is targeting criminals, but there has been concern over law-abiding migrants with varying forms of legal immigration status also being rounded up, otherwise known as “collateral arrests,” NBC News reports.

Immigrant rights groups are urging anyone who feels unsafe to know their rights in case they are stopped by a federal enforcement official.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

What are Red Cards?

Some immigrant advocacy groups have created Know Your Rights and Red Cards as a reminder of how to exercise them if faced with federal agents from ICE or the border patrol.

The Red Cards, which come in a variety of languages, feature information about constitutional rights immigrants have, including:

You don't have to open the door to your home if a federal agent knocks

The right to remain silent in front of federal agents

The right to not sign any document unless you have a lawyer present

San Diego groups providing immigration information

Alliance San Diego

The human rights advocate group urges immigrants to "gather, create and share" information in order to keep themselves, relatives and neighbors safe. Their website also includes these steps to take if an immigration official shows up at your door.

If a family member is detained, Alliance San Diego's Immigrant Rights Consortium has several services that can help, including an application for a bond to get loved ones out of detention.

ACLU San Diego and Imperial Counties Chapter

The humanitarian law group has a headquarters in San Diego County and has several "Know Your Rights" resources online for various situations, including if you're stopped by ICE, if your immigration status is being questioned and more.

Those who are in need of legal services can also apply for assistance and ACLU SDIC may be able to help.

San Diego County's Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs

The county offers free legal help to immigrants in detention through the Immigrant Rights Legal Defense Program. People can call (619) 446-2883 to be connected with resources, which includes legal assistance from:

The OIRA can also connect immigrants and refugees to other services. Call (619) 731-3371 for assistance.