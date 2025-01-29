El Cajon councilmembers vote down mayor's resolution on ICE cooperation

Cheers erupted on Tuesday night after El Cajon city councilmembers voted 3-2, defeating Mayor Bill Wells’ resolution that would allow the police department to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

El Cajon resident Imelda Barranco was in tears over the decision and what it means for her family.

“My husband is undocumented, and I fear everyday he won't be there. Bless this individual for speaking out," Barranco said as she heaped praise on Councilmember Michelle Metschel who voted against the resolution.

The council’s decision came after 81 people on both sides of the issue voiced their opinion on the resolution for three hours.

“It’s time to draw a line in the sand,” said one man who supported the resolution and told a story about his family waiting seven years to legally cross. “If we don’t’ stand, the law will be broken over and over again. The law must have a bite to it.”

Metschel says while getting criminals off the street is important, she’s worried about the criminal element within the homeless community.

"We don’t need to have a resolution,” Metschel said. "If our law enforcement come across these bad characters, they’ll handle it and contact ICE."

Metschel's impassioned plea was met with a standing ovation. She and Councilmember Gary Kendrick introduced their own resolution. So did Councilmember Steve Goble.

After those resolutions were shot down, the councilmembers clashed over why the city had to take a stance at all on an issue that the state and federal government are battling over.

In the end, Wells says it's about public safety and standing with federal law that he believes should trump state law.

"Most people in this community voted for Trump, 57% in El Cajon. I wanted to represent that and say they care about immigration. They want us to take a stand," Wells said.

Wells and Councilmember Phil Ortiz both left the door slightly open to the possibility of introducing a similar resolution to work with federal authorities down the road.