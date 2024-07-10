I-5 in San Diego County named one of California's deadliest roads

The Interstate-5 in San Diego County has been named California's third-top deadliest roadway and is seeing a postpandemic spike, according to a new report from ConsumerAffairs.

ConsumerAffairs created this report on where traffic deaths occur and the factors contributing to them by investigating data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) in California from 2018 to 2022.

Despite California's population decline from 2018 to 2022, deaths from car crashes rose in 2022, 17% up from prepandemic levels in 2018, according to ConsumerAffairs.

Roadways became a lot less congested during the pandemic, which ushered in speeding, reckless driving and thus, more deadly car crashes, according to traffic safety experts ConsumerAffairs spoke with.

Estimates for 2023 show car crash fatalities declining in California alongside its population, but those fatalities are still above prepandemic levels, clocking in at 10.3 deaths per 100,000 people in 2023 compared with 9.6 deaths per 100,000 people in 2018.

I-5 fatalities in San Diego County 2022 vs. 2018

2018 : 19 fatalities

: 19 fatalities 2022: 21 fatalities

Of those 21 fatalities on I-5 in 2022, seven of them were related to speeding while two were related to drinking. More were identified as related to speeding than drinking. The other 12 were unspecified.

I-5 fatalities in San Diego County in 2022

Fatalities: 21

Fatalities with speeding: 7

Fatalities with drinking: 2

I-5 was California's deadliest road in 2022

I-5 runs through all of California, and was the state's deadliest road in 2022 at 128 deaths. Although that number is down from 150 in 2018, some areas saw their fatalities grow as time went on.

California's worst cities and counties for deadly car crashes

Car crash fatalities are rising in California compared to before the pandemic. Of California's 10-most populous counties, eight of them are seeing car crash fatalities rise above prepandemic levels.

Clocking in as the most dangerous county is San Bernardino County, with more than 20 car crash deaths per 100,000 people in 2022. Following that is Fresno with almost 20 deaths per 100,000 people, and Riverside with almost 14 deaths per 100,000, according to ConsumerAffairs.

Time and California's deadly car crashes

Researchers also scraped through 2022's data to find the most common hour of the day for deadly car crashes, which were between 6 p.m. and midnight, according to the report.

Fatalities occurred less frequently from 6 a.m. to noon, making up about 16 % of deaths.

During the week, fatal crashes were fairly evenly distributed but increase on the weekends, with Saturday being the most deadly day for driving.

Out of the year, August and October had the most car crash deaths in 2022. More people are vacationing and younger drivers are not in school, ConsumerAffairs said. During October, visibility issues come up, as well as slick surfaces, according to the report.

How to drive safely on California's roads

Traffic safety experts with the California government's "Go Safely" campaign lays out these these tips for driving more safely.