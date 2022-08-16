How to Watch NBC San Diego News: Stream on Roku, Samsung TV & Xumo Play Anytime

You can now watch the latest local newscasts, breaking news as it happens, constant news updates, weather forecasts & live special events from around San Diego County on the NBC San Diego News channel on streaming platforms.

The 24/7 channel also includes original digital series produced by the News 4 team, award-winning investigative reports and so much more.

How to Watch on Roku

NBC San Diego News is now on Roku's Live TV platform. Watch the 24/7 channel on Roku channel 134.

First, turn on your Roku device

Use one of the following access points: Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down and select Live TV

Go to channel 134 -- NBC San Diego News

On The Roku Channel, you'll also find coverage in Spanish from NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20, on channel 905, Noticias Telemundo California. You can also find coverage from the NBC stations in New York; Los Angeles; Chicago; Philadelphia; Dallas Fort Worth; San Francisco Bay Area; Washington, D.C.; Boston; South Florida; Hartford and LX News in the channel guide.

How to Watch on Samsung TV Plus

You can also find NBC San Diego News on Samsung TV Plus channel 1035.

Hit the Samsung TV Plus button on your remote

Hit the channel up/down button to bring up the Program Guide

Scroll to the news channels section and find San Diego News

How to Watch on Xumo Play

Here's how to see NBC San Diego News on Xumo Play: